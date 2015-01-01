Abstract

We investigate recent trends in U.S. suicide mortality using a "structural determinants of health" framework. We access restricted-use multiple cause of death files to track suicide rates among U.S. Black, White, American Indian/Alaska Native, and Latino/a men and women between 1990 and 2017. We examine suicide deaths separately by poisonings and nonpoisonings to illustrate that (1) women's suicide rates from poisonings track strongly with increases in prescription drug availability and (2) nonpoisoning suicide rates among all adult Americans track strongly with worsening economic conditions coinciding with the financial crash and Great Recession. These findings suggest that institutional failures elevated U.S. suicide risk between 1990 and 2017 by increasing access to more lethal means of self-harm and by increasing both exposure and vulnerability to economic downturns. Together, these results support calls to scale up to focus on the structural determinants of U.S. suicide.

Language: en