Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to explore behavioral and mental health outcomes among a sample of farmers living in the United States and compare differences between male and female farmers.



METHODSAn online cross-sectional survey was distributed within the farming community by researchers, farming consultants, and community partners. Chi-Square and ANOVA analyses were used to explore relationships between variables of interest.



RESULTS: Female survey respondents reported significantly higher perceived stress, and significantly lower resilience than their male counterparts. A significant interaction effect was observed between gender and farm roles on alcohol consumption patterns, with female farm owners and managers reporting binge drinking behavior most frequently.



CONCLUSION: This study identified distinct differences between respondents in terms of stress, resilience, and alcohol consumption patterns, based on both gender and occupational roles.

