Abstract

Well-integrated and productive communities are an asset to the development and advancement of our nation, and they have an important role to play in planning, learning, and enforcing safety to enhance national and border security. REACH (Resilience, Education, Action, Commitment, and Humanity) is a community-based project housed at The University of Texas at El Paso that aims to prevent targeted violence and domestic terrorism in El Paso County. We integrated three frameworks (i.e., Whole Community Preparedness, Socio-Ecological Model, and Global Citizen Education) to involve local residents in efforts to combat and mitigate targeted violence. REACH had two goals: to (1) prevent targeted violence and domestic terrorism through education, outreach, and community capacity-building aimed at identifying and deterring radicalization (primary prevention) and (2) reduce the short-term and long-term impact and prevent re-occurrence of targeted violence and domestic terrorism (secondary and tertiary prevention). Overall, our project served 8,934 participants directly and reached many more through our media cavmpaigns and outreach efforts during our 2 years of project implementation (2021-2023). Our project design may serve as an implementation model for other community-based projects on the U.S.-Mexico border and can be replicated with other target populations in the U.S. Insights and lessons learned from this project are discussed.

