Abstract

WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT?: This paper acknowledges the profound and lasting impact of childhood abuse on substance use and homelessness.



WHAT THIS PAPER ADDS TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE?: It underscores the inherent value and humanity of every individual, regardless of their struggles. That a comprehensive approach to mental health care, encompassing medication, therapy and a secure environment, is imperative.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR MENTAL HEALTH NURSING?: Early intervention and recognising individuals who suffer in silence are paramount. Mental health nurses must have the courage to ask uncomfortable questions and truly hear the unspoken words. Mental health nurses should never underestimate the power of simply being present with someone during their darkest moments. This simple act can wield significant influence.

