Abstract

Anger is among the core symptoms in male-specific inventories of depression and has consistently been linked with suicidal ideation. In this study, we assessed whether this link may be mediated via other prominent symptoms of depression in men, namely risk-taking and alcohol misuse. We used self-reported data from 322 men responding to a 3-wave survey over 6 months. Regression with mediation analysis was employed to test whether anger at baseline predicted suicidal ideation six months later through the mediating effects of risk-taking or alcohol misuse at 3 months. We found a statistically significant indirect effect (indicating a mediation effect) of anger at baseline on suicidality at 6-months follow-up through risk taking at 3-months follow-up (effect = 0.007, SE = 0.003, 99% Confidence interval = 0.0002 to 0.0161). Anger at baseline was not significantly associated with alcohol misuse at 3-months follow-up (β =.062, t = 0.919, p =.358), thus nullifying alcohol misuse as a possible mediator between anger and suicidal ideation. In conclusion, the results of this study suggest that risk-taking, but not alcohol misuse, may be a mediator between anger and suicidal ideation in the context of male depression. If these results are replicated, assessing anger and risk-taking may inform monitoring of suicidality. Also, anger and risk-taking may be promising targets for treatment aimed at reducing the risk of suicide.

