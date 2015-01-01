Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drug tourism reflects the expanding illicit drug market, posing health risks in unfamiliar travel settings. Existing knowledge specifically addressing substance use among international travellers is sparse and has not been reviewed to date. This review aimed to describe the recreational substance abuse in international travellers.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted on PubMed, Google Scholar, and Scopus using keywords related to recreational substances and international travellers. A total of 11 021 articles were reviewed, charted and summarized for the evidence on prevalence, patterns and characteristics of substance abuse and their health- and non-health-related problems on international travellers.



RESULTS: Fifty-eight articles were included. Most were cross-sectional studies and review articles. Twenty articles addressed the prevalence of substance abuse in travellers, 33 looked at characteristics and patterns of substance abuse in travellers and 39 investigated the health- and non-health-related problems from substance abuse. Estimated prevalence of recreational substances abuse varied from 0.7% to 55.0%. Rates of substances abuse were 9.45% to 34.5% for cannabis, 20.4% to 35.9% for alcohol intoxication, 2.82% to 40.5% for MDMA, 2% to 22.2% for cocaine, 2% to 15% for psychedelic agents and 2% for methamphetamine. The prevalence varied according to travellers' characteristics and travel destinations. Direct health problems included neuropsychiatric problems. Indirect problems included accident and unintentional injuries, crime and violence, risky sexual behaviours and sexual violence and blood-borne infections. Non-health-related problems included air rage, deportation and violation of local laws.



CONCLUSION: Substance abuse among international travellers is an underestimated problem that requires intervention. These findings emphasize the importance of addressing this issue to mitigate both health and well-being problems among travellers while promoting safer and more responsible travel experiences. In the context of travel health practices, practitioners should counsel travellers whose itineraries may include substance abuse, informing them about associated risks and consequences.

