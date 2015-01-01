Abstract

The World Health Organization recently presented the priorities for tackling abuse of older people in a coordinated and strategic way. However, data on the forensic scenario is still lacking. In this context, the aim of the present work was to provide a comprehensive literature review of this inherently complex phenomenon in the post-mortem setting, in order to better characterize it from a forensic point of view. A comprehensive literature search was performed in three electronic databases following the PRISMA guidelines. Sociodemographic and medical data of victims and perpetrators, post-mortem data, types of abuse and risk factors were extracted from non-aggregated data. Forty-eight papers dealing with abuse in the post-mortem setting were included, with a predominance of case reports and case series. The review showed that neglect was the most common type of abuse and victims are predominantly older women who are abused in a domestic setting by trusted family member. To generate more and better data, expanded research in the forensic field requires standardized methods and the raise of professional awareness about abuse of older people.

