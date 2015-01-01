Abstract

Obsessive-compulsive and related disorders (OCRDs) are associated with increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs), yet research characterizing suicidality in OCRDs remains limited. A major challenge in assessing STBs is the reliance on explicit self-report. This study utilized multi-method assessment to examine changes in both implicit and explicit STBs in 31 adults receiving partial/residential treatment for OCRDs. Assessments were administered at admission and weekly during treatment. Approximately three-quarters of participants reported lifetime suicidal thoughts, with 16 % reporting a prior suicide attempt. OCD severity was significantly correlated with lifetime suicidal thoughts, and was significantly higher for those with lifetime suicidal thoughts and prior attempts compared to those without. Implicit biases towards death were not associated with OCD severity, and did not predict explicitly endorsed STBs. This is the first study to measure both explicit and implicit STBs in adults with OCRDs. Limitations included small sample size and lack of racial/ethnic diversity. Given the majority had recent suicidal thoughts and one in six had a prior attempt, we emphasize the importance of STB assessment in OCD treatment settings.

