Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Those bereaved by suicide are at greater risk of prolonged distress compared to those bereaved by other modes of death. Trauma- and emotion-related factors may increase this vulnerability. Finding the body of the deceased may intensify postsuicide distress. Anxiety sensitivity, fear of one's anxiety-related symptoms, has been positively associated with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in other trauma populations but has not been studied in the suicide bereaved.



METHOD: This study examined the relationships among finding the body, anxiety sensitivity, and PTSD in a treatment-seeking, suicide-bereaved sample (N = 50). Pretreatment baseline data on demographics, the Anxiety Sensitivity Index, and the PTSD Checklist were analyzed.



RESULTS: Younger age (r = -.31, p =.03), being a person of color (r = -.32, p =.02), and fewer days since the loss (r = -.30, p =.03) were associated with greater PTSD. Controlling for age, race, and days since the loss, PTSD was unrelated to finding the body, F(1, 45) = 0.01, p =.92, but was positively associated with anxiety sensitivity (pr =.32, p =.03). In simultaneous regression analyses, age, race, days since the loss, finding the body, and anxiety sensitivity accounted for 33% of the variance in PTSD, F(2, 44) = 4.29, p =.003; anxiety sensitivity was the only significant predictor of PTSD symptoms (β =.36, t = 2.35, p =.02).



CONCLUSIONS: Anxiety sensitivity has important implications for the development and maintenance of PTSD in the suicide bereaved and should be assessed and targeted in suicide postvention. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en