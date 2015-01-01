Abstract

The scientific evidence based on experiences with past disasters points to the possibility of the occurrence of future mental health issues among those who were affected by the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake. However, post-disaster care information on factors that could give rise to mental health issues among those affected have yet to be provided. In March 2011, Tohoku University compiled and published a booklet with post-disaster healthcare information based on the experiences with the Great East Japan Earthquake. This study aimed to promote the introduction and use of this booklet for post-disaster care in Turkey and Syria by presenting the results of a satisfaction survey conducted with relevant Japanese organizations about the booklet. A total of 505 Japanese organizations participated in the satisfaction survey of, and evaluated, the booklet. The results indicated the need to consider the ease of understanding for the general public when providing information on post-disaster care through booklets. We hope that this study leads to the appropriate provision of easy-to-understand, post-disaster healthcare information to the victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake and future disasters.

