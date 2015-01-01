Abstract

Spinal cord injuries are incredibly disabling and can have fatal consequences. At present, there is a lack of available information regarding the epidemiological characteristics of patients who have experienced spinal cord injury (SCI) in China. This retrospective hospital-based study was conducted in the Rehabilitation department of Wuhan's Tongji Hospital between 2016 and 2022. A total of 649 individuals diagnosed with SCI (both traumatic and non-traumatic) were admitted during this period. Data regarding various epidemiological features were gathered, including sex, age, etiology, occupation, neurological level of injury, the American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale at the time of admission, and information on any accompanying injuries. Out of the 649 cases of SCI, there were 539 cases of traumatic SCI and 110 cases of non-traumatic SCI. The mean age at the time of injury was 45.6 ± 14.8 years. The ratio of male to female patients was higher in traumatic SCI at 2.82:1compared to non-traumatic SCI at 1.68:1. Traffic accidents were the most common cause of TSCI, accounting for (n = 207/539; 38.40%) of cases. On the other hand, neoplasm was the most common cause of NTSCI, accounting for (n = 38/110; 34.54%) of cases. The findings indicated a higher proportion of males, with traffic accidents being the main cause of injury among TSCI patients. It is crucial to prioritize the risk of falling among older adults and allocate more attention to this issue. These results emphasize the need for tailored preventive strategies that consider the unique characteristics of different types of SCI patients.

