Abstract

Two powerful earthquakes struck Türkiye on 6 February 2023. The initial rupture was on the Dead Sea fault zone, yet maximum displacements and energy release [moment magnitude (M(w)) 7.8] occurred 24 seconds later when rupture transferred to the East Anatolian fault zone (EAFZ). More than 7 hours later, a M(w) 4.5 aftershock at the junction of the EAFZ with the east-west striking Çardak-Sürgü fault was followed 86 minutes later by the second large (M(w) 7.5) earthquake, suggesting a causal relationship. We provide quantitative ground and aerial documentation of surface offsets and kinematics from the slipped faults, providing important data on surface deformation during large continental strike-slip earthquakes, rupture propagation mechanisms, and how slip may be transferred between complex fault systems. We also provide insight into how slip along linked fault systems accommodates global plate motions.

