Abstract

BACKGROUND: The rise in suicides among children aged 10-14 years demands urgent attention globally. This study aims to assess the global burden of suicide-related deaths in this age group from 1990 to 2019, considering factors such as sex, geography, and sociodemographics, to inform prevention strategies and interventions.



METHODS: The data from Global Burden of Disease 2019, encompassing 204 countries and territories, were analyzed to investigate deaths and years of life lost (YLLs) due to suicide among children aged 10-14 years. Statistical analyses, including mortality rates, YLLs, and the sociodemographic index (SDI), were conducted using standardized tools.



RESULTS: In 2019, a total of 8327 [95% uncertainty interval (UI) = 7073-9685] children aged 10-14 years died globally due to suicide, with a mortality rate of 1.30 (95% UI = 1.10-1.51) per 100,000. The rates varied across countries/territories ranging between 0.05 (95% UI = 0.02-0.10) in South Africa and 7.49 (95% UI = 5.13-10.57) in Greenland. The contribution of suicide-related deaths to all-cause mortality ranged from 0.07% (95% UI = 0.04%-0.15%) in South Africa to 33.02% (95% UI = 24.36%-41.53%) in Greenland. Worldwide, there were approximately 636,196 (95% UI = 540,383-740,009) YLLs due to suicide, with a rate of 99.07 (95% UI = 84.15-115.23) per 100,000. The association between SDI and suicide-related deaths was evident, with higher contributions observed in countries with higher SDI.



CONCLUSIONS: This study reveals a concerning global burden of suicide-related deaths among children aged 10-14 years. Despite progress in reducing mortality rates, suicide remains a significant issue. While overall rates have declined, the percentage of deaths caused by suicide in this age group is increasing.

