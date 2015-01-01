Abstract

The braking system is a system that is always evolving to improve safety and security in driving so as to minimize the number of accidents. The braking system aims to reduce speed and stop the vehicle. This study uses a simulation on the MATLAB Simulink. The purpose of this research is to find out how the braking system works to improve safety for riders. The principle of the hydraulic braking system is to work according to Pascal's law where fluid is used to continue the braking force of the brake pedal being pressed towards the master cylinder to produce brake pressure. This research begins by making equations in hydraulic braking followed by making a Simulink block braking system. Based on the research, data on the comparison of the number of vehicle loads on the braking system and comparison data on the variation of road conditions on the braking system show that if the vehicle load is heavier, the time needed to stop is longer, the braking pressure is greater, and the distance needed to stop is greater. If the road adhesion coefficient is smaller, the time needed to stop is longer and the distance needed to stop is greater.

