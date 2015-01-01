Abstract

The increasing rate of road accidents is alarming and any vehicle that does not have an effective braking system is vulnerable to an accident with human and property consequences. This is due to human error when driving, involving reaction time delays and loss of concentration. An automatic braking system is an active safety system equipped on modern cars to minimize the possibility of a collision while participating in traffic. The automatic braking system helps warn the driver of an impending collision and helps the driver brake with maximum force or automatically brake the car in an emergency situation. This study analyzes the working principle of the automatic braking system, designs an obstacle detection model using ultrasonic sensors, and models an automatic braking system using the rules in the controller. Fuzzy logic for the system for anti-lock braking detection and model simulation has been developed using Matlab - Simulink software to achieve high braking torque, optimum slip ratio, distance, and stopping time in shorter car. The results show that the distance and stopping time are improved compared to when the controller is not used.

Language: en