Abstract

One of the major objectives indicated in the Local and District Development Plans is the projects related to the adequacy of the road network, which directly influences the use of urban land, this document presents a spatial analysis model where the level of service of a road is determined, This paper presents a spatial analysis model to determine the level of service of a road, based on data collected in the field to identify the state of traffic on the roads, calculate traffic volumes, average traffic, and characterize the level of service of the roads, to determine the setbacks and changes in land use that they imply for the surrounding area. Then, using spatial autocorrelation methods, the degrees of association or dispersion of the service and commercial areas impacted by the road setbacks are shown.

Language: en