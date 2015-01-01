Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Using a multi-ethnic Asian population, this study assessed adherence to prescribed home exercise programs, explored factors predicting adherence, and evaluated whether home exercise adherence was associated with physical activity.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study was conducted in 68 older adults (aged ≥65 years) from two geriatric outpatient clinics in Singapore, who were receiving tailored home exercises while undergoing 6 weeks of outpatient physical therapy for falls prevention. Adherence was measured as the percentage of prescribed sessions completed. Predictor variables included sociodemographic factors, clinical characteristics, intervention-specific factors, and physical and psychosocial measures. Multivariable linear regressions were performed to develop a model that best predicted adherence to prescribed exercise. Physical activity levels, measured by accelerometry, were analyzed by cross-sectional univariate analysis at 6 weeks.



RESULTS: The mean adherence rate was 65% (SD 34.3%). In the regression model, the number of medications [B = 0.360, 95% CI (0.098-0.630)], social support for exercising [B = 0.080, 95% CI (0.015-0.145)], and self-efficacy for exercising [B = -0.034, 95% CI (-0.068-0.000)] significantly explained 31% (R (2) = 0.312) of the variance in exercise adherence. Older adults with better adherence took more steps/day at 6 weeks [B = 0.001, 95% CI (0.000-0.001)].



CONCLUSIONS: Low adherence to home exercise programs among older adults in Singapore, emphasizing the need for improvement. Counterintuitively, older adults with more medications, lower exercise self-efficacy, but with greater social support demonstrated higher adherence. Addressing unmet social support needs is crucial for enhancing adherence rates and reducing fall risks.

