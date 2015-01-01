|
Citation
|
Khan Z, Saif A, Chaudhry N, Parveen A. Aging Med. (Milton) 2023; 6(4): 370-378.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38239719
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Increased depression severity has been linked to cognitive impairment (CI). Importantly, CI is a known risk factor for impaired balance and falls. Therefore, this study aims to explore the relationship between CI and neuromuscular functions and secondarily it aims to find out if CI is a potential predictor for neuromuscular functions deficits in depressed elderly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; depression; balance; cognitive impairment; fall; functional mobility