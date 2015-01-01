|
Barnett NP, Light JM, Clark MA, Ott MQ, DiGuiseppi GT, Meisel MK. Alcohol (Hanover) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38240663
BACKGROUND: Heavy-drinking college students tend to have close social networks, and there is theoretical and empirical support for the idea that behavior change can spread through those networks via close ties. The objective of this research was to determine whether intervention-induced behavior change in a subset of heavy drinkers in a sociometric (whole) college class-year social network is transmitted to other heavy drinkers in the network, resulting in reduced behavioral risk and change in network ties.
alcohol use; brief alcohol intervention; social network; spillover effect