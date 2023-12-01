Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since insight into the motivation of behaviour in bioethanol related burn accidents is lacking, this study aimed to qualitatively examine influencing factors in bioethanol related burn accidents. In order to identify target points for effective burn prevention.



METHODS: Patients previously admitted with bioethanol related acute non-intentional burn injury to the three Dutch burn centres were eligible. One interviewer conducted fourteen semi-structured interviews. Interviews were transcribed and coded by two independent researchers.



CONCLUSIONS were drawn based on generalised statements on the concerned topics.



RESULTS: Four overall themes in influencing factors were found, namely 1) motivation; including non-designated use and impaired judgement, 2) knowledge and education; including unknown product and properties and information overload, 3) risk perception; including poor recognisability of risks and preferred trial and error and 4) thresholds; including easy availability and unclear liability.



CONCLUSION: Trust in consumers may be over-estimated, as proper use cannot be expected. To prevent future bioethanol related burn incidents, thresholds for obtaining and using bioethanol should be increased, safe alternatives to ignite open fires and wood stoves should be provided and knowledge and warnings should be improved.

