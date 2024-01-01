SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Clin. Chem. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1093/clinchem/hvad218

38240633

This is a correction to: Robert L Fitzgerald, Anya Umlauf, Jacqueline A Hubbard, Melissa A Hoffman, Philip M Sobolesky, Shannon E Ellis, David J Grelotti, Raymond T Suhandynata, Marilyn A Huestis, Igor Grant, Thomas D Marcotte, Driving Under the Influence of Cannabis: Impact of Combining Toxicology Testing with Field Sobriety Tests, Clinical Chemistry, Volume 69, Issue 7, July 2023, Pages 724-733, https://doi.org/10.1093/clinchem/hvad054

Upon original publication, Supplemental Table 3 in this article contained errors. The data for "FSTs alone" were incorrect in several entries throughout the table. The online supplemental file has been corrected.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


