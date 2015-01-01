Abstract

We aimed to investigate clinical and laboratory characteristics of acute alcohol intoxication (AAI) in adolescents who presented to the pediatric emergency department (ED) at a tertiary referral center from 2006 to 2019. All consecutive adolescents with AAI (n = 335) and their sex- and age-matched control subjects (n = 335) with undetectable ethanol levels were included in this case-matched study. Mean serum ethanol level was 156.4 ± 58.4 (range: 50.8-341.2) mg/dL in the acute alcohol intoxication (AAI) group. Glasgow coma scores were lower in AAI group (14 [14-15] vs 15 [15-15], P <.001). Acidosis (16.3%), hyperlactatemia (60.9%), hypoglycemia (1.7%), hypernatremia (2.2%), hypokalemia (12.3%), hyperchloremia (20.4%), hypocalcemia (13.9%), hypermagnesemia (9.7%), and hyperalbuminemia (10.4%) were significantly more common in the AAI group than the control group. Blood pH, lactate, Na+, K+, Ca++, Mg++, albumin, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), and uric acid levels were correlated with serum ethanol levels. This study shows that AAI frequently leads to mild to moderate metabolic/biochemical derangements in adolescents.

Language: en