Abstract

This study investigated methylamphetamine (MA) exposures in the deaths of children (≤ 12 years old) reported to the Coroner in the state of Victoria, Australia, between 2011 and 2020. Demographics, autopsy findings including the cause of death, self-reported prenatal or caregiver drug use, child protection services information, and toxicological findings were summarized by descriptive statistics. Validated methods of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry were used in the analysis of drugs. There were 50 child deaths with MA detected in blood, urine, and/or hair with 64% (n = 32) identified in 2018-2020. Most children were 1-365 days old (66%, n = 33) and the cause of death was unascertained in 62% (n = 31) of cases. MA was toxicologically confirmed in hair (94%, n = 47) significantly more than blood (18%, n = 9). Prenatal or caregiver drug use was self-reported in 44% (n = 22) and 42% (n = 21) of cases, respectively. Moreover, only 54% (n = 27) of deceased children were a child protection client at their time of death. These findings suggest the number of deceased children exposed to MA has increased over the past 10 years, which is consistent with the greater supply of crystal MA in the Australian community. Hair analysis provided additional means to identify cases that were unknown to child protection services and may have implications for other children in the same drug exposure environment.

