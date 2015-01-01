|
Parikh K, Quintero Reis A, Wendt FR. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1236540.
BACKGROUND: Death by suicide is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified loci that associate with suicidal ideation and related behaviours. One such group of loci are the six contactin genes (CNTN1-6) that are critical to neurodevelopment through regulating neurite structure. Because single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) detected by GWAS often map to non-coding intergenic regions, we investigated whether repetitive variants in CNTNs associated with suicidality in a young cohort aged 8 to 21. Understanding the genetic liability of suicidal thought and behavior in this age group will promote early intervention and treatment.
mental health; suicide; adolescent psychiatry; contactins; genetics; tandem repeats