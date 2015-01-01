Abstract

BACKGROUND: A psychiatric interview is one of the important procedures in diagnosing psychiatric disorders. Through this interview, psychiatrists listen to the patient's medical history and major complaints, check their emotional state, and obtain clues for clinical diagnosis. Although there have been attempts to diagnose a specific mental disorder from a short doctor-patient conversation, there has been no attempt to classify the patient's emotional state based on the text scripts from a formal interview of more than 30 min and use it to diagnose depression. This study aimed to utilize the existing machine learning algorithm in diagnosing depression using the transcripts of one-on-one interviews between psychiatrists and depressed patients.



METHODS: Seventy-seven clinical patients [with depression (n = 60); without depression (n = 17)] with a prior psychiatric diagnosis history participated in this study. The study was conducted with 24 male and 53 female subjects with the mean age of 33.8 (± 3.0). Psychiatrists conducted a conversational interview with each patient that lasted at least 30 min. All interviews with the subjects between August 2021 and November 2022 were recorded and transcribed into text scripts, and a text emotion recognition module was used to indicate the subject's representative emotions of each sentence. A machine learning algorithm discriminates patients with depression and those without depression based on text scripts.



RESULTS: A machine learning model classified text scripts from depressive patients with non-depressive ones with an acceptable accuracy rate (AUC of 0.85). The distribution of emotions (surprise, fear, anger, love, sadness, disgust, neutral, and happiness) was significantly different between patients with depression and those without depression (p < 0.001), and the most contributing emotion in classifying the two groups was disgust (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: This is a qualitative and retrospective study to develop a tool to detect depression against patients without depression based on the text scripts of psychiatric interview, suggesting a novel and practical approach to understand the emotional characteristics of depression patients and to use them to detect the diagnosis of depression based on machine learning methods. This model could assist psychiatrists in clinical settings who conduct routine conversations with patients using text transcripts of the interviews.

