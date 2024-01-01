|
Andreo-Jover J, Curto Ramos J, Bobes J, Bravo-Ortiz M, Cebria AI, Crespo-Facorro B, De la Torre-Luque A, Díaz-Marsá M, Fernández-Rodrigues V, Garrido-Torres N, Grande I, López Peña MP, Pemau A, Roberto N, Ruiz-Veguilla M, Saiz P, Rodríguez-Vega B, Pérez-Solà V. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 171: 30-37.
38241967
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma is intimately related with suicidal behaviour. Patients who have suffered childhood trauma develop impaired Reflective Functioning (RF), which refers to the capacity to understand ourselves and others in terms of intentional mental states. An improvement in RF has been associated with a reduction in suicidal attempts, but the mediating role of RF between childhood trauma and suicidal behaviour has not been addressed so far.
Suicide attempts; Childhood trauma; Mediation; Reflective functioning