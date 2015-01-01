|
Citation
Coghlan R, Smith J, Alser O. Lancet 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38242145
Abstract
In a 2023 Correspondence, global palliative care professionals made cursory reference to Israel's violence in Palestine to advocate for access to morphine and other palliative medicines in situations of extreme violence and armed conflict. The importance of palliative care as a component of humanitarian health response, inclusive of pain relief, should not be underestimated. However, as humanitarian health and palliative care professionals, we caution against isolated calls that fail to name and advocate for an end to the violence that renders palliative care necessary for a substantial proportion of people in armed conflict.
