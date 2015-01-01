|
Leonardo J, Dickerson A, Wu Q. Occup. Ther. Health Care 2024; 38(1): 59-77.
38241185
''Using eye-tracking technology, this study examined hazard detection at night. Using a 2 (younger versus older) x 2 (simulator versus on road) repeated-measures mixed design, 16 older adults and 17 younger adults drove their own vehicle and on a driving simulator under nighttime conditions wearing eye tracking technology. Both driving conditions had three roadway hazards of pedestrians looking at their cell phone while posed to cross the roadway. Pupil glances were recorded using outcome measures of total fixation duration, number of fixations, and time to first fixation.
Language: en
Driving; older adults; driving performance; driving simulation; eye-tracking technology; hazards