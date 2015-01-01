Abstract

''Using eye-tracking technology, this study examined hazard detection at night. Using a 2 (younger versus older) x 2 (simulator versus on road) repeated-measures mixed design, 16 older adults and 17 younger adults drove their own vehicle and on a driving simulator under nighttime conditions wearing eye tracking technology. Both driving conditions had three roadway hazards of pedestrians looking at their cell phone while posed to cross the roadway. Pupil glances were recorded using outcome measures of total fixation duration, number of fixations, and time to first fixation.



RESULTS showed older adults detected hazards similarly to younger adults, especially during on-road performance. Night hazard detection was similar across driving conditions except for time to first fixation, which was faster on-road for both age groups.



RESULTS support potential use of driving simulators as a proxy for on-road with night driving needed for research and practice.

