Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate how teachers' socialization experiences influence their perceptions of and responses to bullying.



METHODS: Thirty in-service physical education teachers were recruited to participate. One semi-structured, individual interview was conducted with each participant lasting approximately 60 minutes. Data analysis employed inductive and deductive techniques.



RESULTS: Two themes emerged that described teachers' perceptions of and responses to bullying. These themes included: (a) socialization experiences and socializing agents influence teachers' perceptions and behaviors in relation to bullying, and (b) teachers have developed strategies to address bullying but also experience significant challenges.



DISCUSSION: The current study suggests that while enrolled in a physical education teacher education program, preservice teachers should be provided greater knowledge about and strategies for addressing bullying. In-service teachers are encouraged to pursue professional development that increases their self-efficacy in managing bullying.

Language: en