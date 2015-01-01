SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wei M, Richards KA, Graber KC. Res. Q. Exerc. Sport 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/02701367.2023.2294088

38241175

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate how teachers' socialization experiences influence their perceptions of and responses to bullying.

METHODS: Thirty in-service physical education teachers were recruited to participate. One semi-structured, individual interview was conducted with each participant lasting approximately 60 minutes. Data analysis employed inductive and deductive techniques.

RESULTS: Two themes emerged that described teachers' perceptions of and responses to bullying. These themes included: (a) socialization experiences and socializing agents influence teachers' perceptions and behaviors in relation to bullying, and (b) teachers have developed strategies to address bullying but also experience significant challenges.

DISCUSSION: The current study suggests that while enrolled in a physical education teacher education program, preservice teachers should be provided greater knowledge about and strategies for addressing bullying. In-service teachers are encouraged to pursue professional development that increases their self-efficacy in managing bullying.


bullying; Authoritarianism; class management; occupational socialization theory; physical education

