Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the impact of non-driving-related tasks (NDRTs) on drivers in highly automated driving scenarios and sought to develop a deep learning model for classifying mental workload using electroencephalography (EEG) signals.



METHODS: The experiment involved recruiting 28 participants who engaged in simulations within a driving simulator while exposed to 4 distinct NDRTs: (1) reading, (2) listening to radio news, (3) watching videos, and (4) texting. EEG data collected during NDRTs were categorized into 3 levels of mental workload, high, medium, and low, based on the NASA Task Load Index (NASA-TLX) scores. Two deep learning methods, namely, long short-term memory (LSTM) and bidirectional long short-term memory (BLSTM), were employed to develop the classification model.



RESULTS: A series of correlation analyses revealed that the channels and frequency bands are linearly correlated with mental workload. The comparative analysis of classification results demonstrates that EEG data featuring significantly correlated frequency bands exhibit superior classification accuracy compared to the raw EEG data.



CONCLUSIONS: This research offers a reference for assessing mental workload resulting from NDRTs in the context of highly automated driving. Additionally, it delves into the development of deep learning classifiers for EEG signals with heightened accuracy.

