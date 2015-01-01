Abstract

Drowning is a pressing global issue, responsible for 7% of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. To address this challenge, we proposed An Automated Drowning Rescue Collar, a technologically advanced solution equipped with GPS, accelerometers, and gyroscopes for precise location tracking and depth assessment of individuals in distress. Our research encompasses a comprehensive implementation plan, from design and material acquisition to prototype manufacturing, testing, documentation, and final product development. Powered by solar energy, the Automated Drowning Rescue Collar aligns with Oman's sustainability goals and exhibits versatility for various sectors, including aviation, marine, and military applications. The benefits to Oman are substantial, including the potential to save lives, reduce drowning incidents, and support rapid deployment and supply transport. This research harmonizes with Oman's vision for technological innovation and sustainable progress. In conclusion, the Automated Drowning Rescue Collar offers a cutting-edge, eco-friendly, and adaptable solution to the global drowning epidemic. Through advanced technology and renewable energy, it holds the promise of safeguarding both rescuers and individuals in peril, thereby making a significant contribution to water safety on a global scale.

Language: en