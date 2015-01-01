Abstract

Fatigue driving is a serious threat to road safety, which is why accurately identifying fatigue driving behavior and warning drivers in time are of great significance in improving traffic safety. However, accurately recognizing fatigue driving is still challenging due to large intra-class variations in facial expression, continuity of behaviors, and illumination conditions. A fatigue driving recognition method based on feature parameter images and a residual Swin Transformer is proposed in this paper. First, the face region is detected through spatial pyramid pooling and a multi-scale feature output module. Then, a multi-scale facial landmark detector is used to locate 23 key points on the face. The aspect ratios of the eyes and mouth are calculated based on the coordinates of these key points, and a feature parameter matrix for fatigue driving recognition is obtained. Finally, the feature parameter matrix is converted into an image, and the residual Swin Transformer network is presented to recognize fatigue driving. Experimental results on the HNUFD dataset show that the proposed method achieves an accuracy of 96.512%, thus outperforming state-of-the-art methods.

Language: en