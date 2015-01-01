Abstract

In this paper, the researchers comment on the reality of muti murders within the South African context, which is motivated by the News24 article, "Family distraught after missing 7-year-old believed to be a victim of a muti killing". Muti murders in South Africa are undeniable and have affected many individuals, families, and communities. However, this is not limited to South Africa, as muti murders are also experienced globally. Muti murders are murders committed solely to harvest human body parts to make what is considered powerful muti. Subsequently, it has come to the fore, mainly through media sources, that children more often than adults, fall victim to such unlawful, gruesome, and what is often classified as criminal acts, as seen in the article provided above. Most research on 'muti murders' within South Africa, however, appears to be unpublished literature or media sources, as the existent body of knowledge seems to be limited with regards to the exploration of South African muti murders that specifically relate to children as victims. This research aims to explore and contribute to understanding muti murders within the South African context, specifically concerning children as the victims of such gruesome acts. The following findings are imperative to discuss, 1) Child abuse and vulnerability; 2) Seeking power and strength; and 3) Purity as imperative, as these are identified to be important contributing factors to such violent acts. Addressing child multi-murder in South Africa requires rigorous and sustained research efforts. By adopting an interdisciplinary and comprehensive approach, conducting longitudinal studies, analysing international experiences, focusing on risk factors, engaging communities, and developing effective prevention strategies, researchers can contribute to a safer future for children in South Africa. The recommendations outlined here provide a starting point to inform research agendas, and policy decisions, and ultimately, protect the well-being of children.

