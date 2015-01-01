Abstract

OBJECTIVE:



The study systematically reviewed research on child sexual abuse evaluation protocols available in the national and international scientific literature.



METHOD:



The systematic literature review was done through an all-inclusive electronic search. The review included twenty-nine studies. The data was scrutinised through the use of qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS:



The information derived from the review showed there are sixteen evaluation models, protocols, guidelines, or methods used nationally and internationally.



RESULTS were analysed in terms of four themes: 1) Pre-evaluation requirements 2) The evaluation process 3) Incorporating strategies and techniques 4) Post-evaluation process and various similarities and differences were found. Such diversity amongst existing protocols may confuse mental health professionals regarding which protocol to follow.



CONCLUSION:



Developing a clear, step-by-step protocol for conducting a thorough child sexual abuse evaluation is crucial for avoiding confusion among professionals. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of the topic is invaluable in identifying all the necessary parts and techniques for the evaluation process.

Language: en