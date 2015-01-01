SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

de VB, van RE. Child Abuse Res. South Afr. 2023; 24(1): 1-22.

(Copyright © 2023, South African Professional Society on the Abuse of Children)

10.10520/ejc-carsa_v24_n1_a1

The study systematically reviewed research on child sexual abuse evaluation protocols available in the national and international scientific literature.

The systematic literature review was done through an all-inclusive electronic search. The review included twenty-nine studies. The data was scrutinised through the use of qualitative content analysis.

The information derived from the review showed there are sixteen evaluation models, protocols, guidelines, or methods used nationally and internationally.

RESULTS were analysed in terms of four themes: 1) Pre-evaluation requirements 2) The evaluation process 3) Incorporating strategies and techniques 4) Post-evaluation process and various similarities and differences were found. Such diversity amongst existing protocols may confuse mental health professionals regarding which protocol to follow.

Developing a clear, step-by-step protocol for conducting a thorough child sexual abuse evaluation is crucial for avoiding confusion among professionals. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of the topic is invaluable in identifying all the necessary parts and techniques for the evaluation process.


assessment; child sexual abuse; evaluation protocols; framework; guidelines; methods; models; molestation; rape; sexual assault

