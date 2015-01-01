SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schiller U, Strydom M, Orme J. Child Abuse Res. South Afr. 2023; 24(1): 39-55.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, South African Professional Society on the Abuse of Children)

DOI

10.10520/ejc-carsa_v24_n1_a3

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

During the last decade, researchers have generally been congruent in their recommendations for improving the child protection system in South Africa. With overburdened caseloads and inadequate resources, efficiently responding to child protection needs remains cumbersome. Strategies for implementing research findings are often unclear, leaving practitioners with vague instructions regarding effecting positive change with minimal resources. This study aimed to analyse research recommendations uncovered by a systematic review of research articles and to identify significant themes and sub-themes within the child protection literature to encapsulate key focus areas. The Ecological Systems Perspective was used to interpret the recommendations on the different systemic levels within Child Protection Services. The findings revealed the following main recommendations: 1) on a micro-level, improvement of direct service delivery and assessment is needed; 2) on a meso-level, development of support services and multi-disciplinary teamwork is required; 3) and on a macro-level, significant changes are recommended to policy and legislation, reviewing of the funding model and role of the state; additions to education and training as well as research and development.


Language: en

Keywords

child protection; ecological systems perspective; recommendations; service delivery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print