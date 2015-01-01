Abstract

During the last decade, researchers have generally been congruent in their recommendations for improving the child protection system in South Africa. With overburdened caseloads and inadequate resources, efficiently responding to child protection needs remains cumbersome. Strategies for implementing research findings are often unclear, leaving practitioners with vague instructions regarding effecting positive change with minimal resources. This study aimed to analyse research recommendations uncovered by a systematic review of research articles and to identify significant themes and sub-themes within the child protection literature to encapsulate key focus areas. The Ecological Systems Perspective was used to interpret the recommendations on the different systemic levels within Child Protection Services. The findings revealed the following main recommendations: 1) on a micro-level, improvement of direct service delivery and assessment is needed; 2) on a meso-level, development of support services and multi-disciplinary teamwork is required; 3) and on a macro-level, significant changes are recommended to policy and legislation, reviewing of the funding model and role of the state; additions to education and training as well as research and development.

Language: en