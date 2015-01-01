Abstract

Using a multi-informant approach, we assessed 914 children (mean age = 12.58 years, standard deviation [SD] = 1.43) and 893 caregivers (98.3 per cent female, mean age = 40.07 years, SD = 11.46) in Tanzania.



RESULTS showed that 93.3 per cent (n = 828/893) of caregivers reported using violent discipline, while 91.0 per cent (n = 832/914) of the children experienced it in their families. Further, 95.0 per cent (n = 868/914) and 93.7 per cent (n = 853/914) of students experienced violent discipline by teachers and peer violence at school, respectively. In a multilevel path model, children's mental health problems (standardised regression coefficient [β] = 0.192 [CI: 0.130, 0.255], p < 0.001) were associated with their experience of violent discipline in families. Caregivers' own childhood experience of violent discipline (