Abstract

Family and domestic violence (FDV) has increasingly been recognised as a major societal issue globally (World Health Organisation, 2021). As research continues to highlight the nature and extent of FDV, growing attention has turned to the impact of FDV on children and young people's safety and wellbeing, highlighting that those exposed to FDV experience a multitude of long-term internalising, externalising and trauma symptoms (Evans et al., 2008; Jenney & Alaggia, 2018). It is estimated that between 133 to 275 million children globally are exposed to at least one incident of FDV each year (Pinheiro, 2006). More recent localised estimates suggest that in the US 17.3 per cent of children had witnessed assault between parents/caregivers in their lifetime (Finkelhor et al., 2013), while across low-income and lower-middle-income countries children's exposure to intimate partner violence was estimated to be 29 per cent (Kieselbach et al., 2022). Considering this, global changes have been enacted to improve child protection policy and legislation and better reflect children and young people exposed to FDV as at risk and in need of protection (Australian Institute of Health & Welfare [AIHW], 2021a; Black et al., 2008).

