Abstract

Organising primary prevention programs for child abuse and neglect is among the key responsibilities of the Turkish Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (TSPCAN). TSPCAN conducted a project which provided university students who in the future may encounter individuals with child abuse experiences with guidance with regards to a child abuse prevention program. The aim of this study was to qualitatively evaluate the influences of TSPCAN's project on young professionals who were the facilitators of this program as undergraduate students in medical, health and social science degrees. Twenty participants were recruited through a purposeful and convenient sampling method. The data were first collected with a structured questionnaire. Then, two focus groups were conducted with nine (45%) of these participants. Thematic analysis was utilised for both data collection waves.



FINDINGS were organised under three themes: (i) aims for participation in the project; (ii) acquired awareness in the project; and (iii) contributions of the project in their professional lives.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of including university students in child abuse prevention programs to provide the knowledge and awareness they need as future professionals.

Language: en