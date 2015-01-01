|
Kelly B, Farrelly N, Batool F, Kurdi Z, Stanley N. Child Abuse Rev. 2023; 32(5): e2816.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
This paper reports on the evaluation of an integrated violence and abuse prevention programme for children aged 5-11, focusing on children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The Speak Out Stay Safe (SOSS) programme was delivered in mainstream primary schools across the UK. A small-scale study of children with SEND nested within the larger evaluation captured their understandings of abuse and harm and readiness to seek help. A specially adapted survey was completed by 76 children with SEND (aged 6-7 and 9-10) at baseline (31 intervention; 45 comparison schools), 12 in intervention schools post-programme and 37 (four intervention; 33 comparison schools) six months post-baseline. Qualitative data was captured through 16 teacher interviews. Whilst this nested study was compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic, it provides important evidence that with appropriate adaptations, a survey approach to investigating the learning of children with SEND can be effective.
Language: en
abuse; children; prevention; special educational needs disabilities