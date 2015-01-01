Abstract

Despite the growing numbers, awareness and reporting rates of male child sexual abuse (MCSA) are still well below the real values, especially in developing countries like Turkey. We examined MCSA to determine the predisposing factors, the characteristics of perpetrators and victims, and the consequences of sexual abuse in a Turkish sample. We retrospectively analysed the files and forensic reports of 51 MCSA victims aged between 6 and 18. The mean age of children was 13.6 ± 3.8 years, and the mean age at the time of abuse was 11.1 ± 3.52. The average exposure time for sexual abuse was 91 ± 226.8 days, and the frequency was 2.4 ± 2.47 times. 17.6 per cent of them had previously been sexually abused. Disclosure times until legal notification was 240.1 ± 552.25 days. Most (56.9 per cent) had suffered anal penetration, developed post traumatic stress disorder, and needed medical treatment. Most perpetrators (58.8 per cent) were strangers outside the family, reaching the children from the neighbourhood. In conclusion, although the number of our sample is limited, the results of our study will contribute valuably to the literature, given that there are few studies on MCSA. Further studies with large samples evaluating MCSA in multidimensional ways are needed to raise awareness and protect vulnerable children.

Language: en