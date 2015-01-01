Abstract

The aim of this systematic review was to determine the positive and negative outcomes of working with children who had experienced sexual abuse for health and social care professionals. The following four databases were searched using predetermined terms: PsycINFO, PubMed, CINAHL and Web of Science. Inclusion criteria included peer-reviewed qualitative, quantitative, multi-method or mixed method studies written in the English language. Study identification, quality assessment and data extraction were independently completed by two researchers, with a high degree of inter-rater reliability. Eight studies (six qualitative, one quantitative and one multi-method) met the inclusion criteria. Reviewed studies were conducted in the United States, Israel, Ireland and South Africa. Both positive and negative outcomes for healthcare professionals working with childhood sexual abuse (CSA) were identified. Additionally, a range of personal and contextual mitigating and risk factors were identified that may affect professionals' vulnerability to negative outcomes from CSA work, which have implications for practice. Due to the limited evidence base, clinical implications are tentative. Future research should adopt longitudinal methodologies and focus on participants from a range of disciplines and work contexts, particularly outside the United States.

