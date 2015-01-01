SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sheehan D, Holland J, Carr A. Child Abuse Rev. 2024; 33(1): e2849.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/car.2849

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The aim of this systematic review was to determine the positive and negative outcomes of working with children who had experienced sexual abuse for health and social care professionals. The following four databases were searched using predetermined terms: PsycINFO, PubMed, CINAHL and Web of Science. Inclusion criteria included peer-reviewed qualitative, quantitative, multi-method or mixed method studies written in the English language. Study identification, quality assessment and data extraction were independently completed by two researchers, with a high degree of inter-rater reliability. Eight studies (six qualitative, one quantitative and one multi-method) met the inclusion criteria. Reviewed studies were conducted in the United States, Israel, Ireland and South Africa. Both positive and negative outcomes for healthcare professionals working with childhood sexual abuse (CSA) were identified. Additionally, a range of personal and contextual mitigating and risk factors were identified that may affect professionals' vulnerability to negative outcomes from CSA work, which have implications for practice. Due to the limited evidence base, clinical implications are tentative. Future research should adopt longitudinal methodologies and focus on participants from a range of disciplines and work contexts, particularly outside the United States.


Language: en

Keywords

child sexual abuse; health and social care professionals; narrative synthesis; positive and negative outcomes; systematic review; trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print