Abstract

There is a dearth of research focused on practice responses with culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) children and young people experiencing domestic and family violence (DFV). This knowledge gap may result in a lack of professional guidance and clarity for practitioners who work in this complex context. This small-scale qualitative research study explored practice responses with CALD children and young people. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with nine practitioners who supported and responded to CALD children and young people and their families at the intersection of DFV and child protection. Data included their practice experience, professional knowledge and practice wisdom. A thematic analysis was used that highlighted the importance of practitioners prioritising the needs of children and young people and navigating the complexities of culture and gender.

