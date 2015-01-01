SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Campbell JM, Tan K. Child. Sch. 2023; 45(2): 67-70.

Abstract

Structural violence is a complex and longstanding problem in the United States. It consists of the harms caused by the perpetuation of inequalities resulting from prevailing social, political, and economic structures (Galtung, 1969). It is often invisible, disembodied, and experienced daily by marginalized groups such as individuals from low-income and Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities (Farmer et al., 2006). Addressing structural violence requires bold, broad approaches, a shift beyond single-track, individualistic approaches that ignore prevailing sociopolitical and economic conditions (Mendenhall et al., 2017).


