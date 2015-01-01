Abstract

Safety concerns, increased staff turnover, emotional problems, and truancy are just a few outcomes of aggressive behavior in schools (Ellis, 2019). Schools should consider implementing prevention-based aggression programs to obtain long-term benefits (James et al., 2019). Some prevention programs focus on social-emotional (SE) skills like emotional awareness, empathy, regulation, and relationship skills (Taylor et al., 2017). Others address deficits in executive functioning (EF) such as inhibitory control, working memory, and attention (Diamond & Ling, 2016). Second Step was designed to address both EF and SE skill deficits. These early skills have been found to be more important to overall educational achievement than interventions for learning basic numbers and letters (Upshur et al., 2019).

