Abstract

Schools provide spaces for academic knowledge while also addressing children's social and emotional developmental needs. Because of the holistic development occurring within the education system, it is important to have an awareness of students' experiences and challenges both inside and outside of the classroom. Students with refugee backgrounds represent diverse cultures, languages, and experiences but often share some common challenges and traumas. While trauma can impact students' ability to learn and develop, classroom expectations, procedures, and rhythms can be adjusted to be trauma informed. Trauma-informed educational practices allow for a universal precautionary model for teachers and school staff to neutralize the environment for possible retraumatization, contributing to the creation of better educational experiences for students with refugee backgrounds as well as the rest of the student body. The aim of this article is to provide primary and secondary school staff--including teachers, administrators, and social workers--with practical information about trauma-informed educational practices to help them address the specific and unique needs of students with refugee backgrounds. Authors include examples of how school social workers, teachers, staff, and administrators can think about trauma-informed practices in the context of education and students with refugee backgrounds.

