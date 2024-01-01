Abstract

PURPOSE: We investigated the relationship between various forms of firearm violence exposure and sleep problems among nationally representative samples of Black (N = 3,015) and American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) (N = 527) adults, focusing on difficulties falling asleep, staying asleep, and waking too early. Survey data were collected in April and May 2023.



METHODS: We employed negative binomial regression models to analyze the associations between the different types of firearm violence exposure and sleep problems. We further examined the links between cumulative firearm violence exposure and sleep outcomes.



RESULTS: A substantial proportion of both Black (59%) and AI/AN (56%) adults in our samples reported experiencing some form of firearm violence exposure. Being threatened with a firearm emerged as a consistent factor associated with sleep problems for both racial groups. Witnessing or hearing about shootings was linked to sleep problems in the Black sample, while cumulative firearm violence exposure was associated with all sleep problems in both groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Individual and cumulative firearm violence exposure is associated with increased sleep problems among Black and AI/AN adults.

Language: en